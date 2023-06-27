A body was recovered from the Roanoke River in the Hardy area Tuesday afternoon following a 911 call.

A paddleboarder noticed the body and called 911 around 5 p.m. Units from various local agencies responded to the scene and located the body near Pitzer Circle in Hardy, according to Sgt. Megan Huston with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. That stretch of river is just downstream of Explore Park.

The body was transported to the medical examiners office in Roanoke. Huston said information is limited at this time pending results from the autopsy.

Huston said there was no indication of how long the body had been in the water. The gender of the body was also not confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing.