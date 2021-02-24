Body found in Roanoke River last month identified as man swept away weeks earlier

A body found in the Roanoke River near Niagara Dam last month has been identified as that of a man who was seen swept away by high waters weeks earlier, according to police.

Dolph Edward Dellinger, 60, had been missing since Dec. 5 when a witness called 911 and reported he had been knocked off his feet and carried away while trying to cross a low-lying bridge under U.S. 220, near the Ramada Inn on Franklin Road in Roanoke, authorities said.

The fast-moving waters of the Roanoke River were spilling over the bridge at the time, after two days of heavy rains left the region drenched.

Local and state rescue crews searched for Dellinger for days without success. Swift-water teams, rescue dogs and drones were all used in the effort.

Dellinger’s body was found and reported nearly eight weeks later, on the morning of Jan. 26, near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County southeast of Vinton.

The dam is about 6 miles downstream from Franklin Road.

Roanoke County police announced Wednesday that the person found had been positively identified as Dellinger. City police confirmed that Dellinger was the person that crews had been searching for in December.