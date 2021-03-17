 Skip to main content
Body found in Roanoke River near Piedmont Park
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in the Roanoke River near Piedmont Park, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The deceased, a man, was discovered around 1:10 p.m. by a passerby using the greenway that borders the riverfront, officials said.

No foul play was immediately suspected, authorities said. The medical examiner’s office will be asked for its assessment.

Investigators were still trying to determine the man’s identity Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.

Part of the Roanoke River Greenway near the small park located off Piedmont Street Southeast was cordoned off by police tape Wednesday afternoon while the investigation continued.

