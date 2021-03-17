Body found in Roanoke River tributary of lake, officials say

A body was found in the water Wednesday evening in the Vinton area of Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
The discovery was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Roanoke River tributary of Smith Mountain Lake, in the vicinity of Winding Timber Lane, officials said.
Additional details were limited Wednesday night. The sheriff's office said the investigation is being handled by the National Park Service and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Questions about the case were directed to the National Park Service. A spokesman said late Wednesday that updates would be issued as soon as possible.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.