Body of missing man found in Roanoke River near lake, officials say

A man was found Wednesday evening in the waters of the Roanoke River near Rutrough Point in Bedford County.

He was identified as Brent Gibson, 26, who had gone missing two weeks earlier, according to the National Park Service.

Gibson, of Bedford County, had been missing since March 3 when he left his workplace in Vinton around lunchtime and didn't return, family advocates said at the time.

His truck was later found at the Roanoke River Overlook of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Extensive search efforts were launched by federal and local officials as well as friends and relatives.

His body was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday, south of Rutrough Point in Explore Park, near where the river begins flowing into Smith Mountain Lake, according to information from the park service and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Gibson’s family posted a statement online. “The search for Brent has come to an end,” it read. “Sadly, it’s not the outcome we had hoped for, but we are at peace finally knowing where he is.”

“We are overwhelmed with the support we have received and have so many people we’d like to thank, but tonight we need to grieve and begin to learn to live our lives without our loved one.”