MONETA — The body of a Roanoke man was recovered from water near Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake on Monday.

Jerson Martinez, 25, of Roanoke was last seen in the area of Crazy Horse Marina on Sunday. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call to report the individual missing, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Huston with the sheriff’s office.

Officers responded to the marina to search. They found the victim in the water near the marina. He was removed from the water and pronounced dead, Huston said.

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department and Franklin County Public Safety assisted in the recovery.

The body has been transported to the medical examiners office. The investigation will remain active pending official autopsy results.

“There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time,” Huston said in the release.