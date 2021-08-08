Book windfall starts first chapter of new Blacksburg business

BLACKSBURG — Friday marked the realization of a lifetime dream for Blacksburg attorney Laurie Kelly. Almost as soon as she learned to read, Kelly began hanging out in her town library, helping to shelve books and imagining she was the proprietor of a bookstore.

After her Blacksburg neighbor, Jane Janey Murley, died last fall, Kelly was gifted the nonagenarian’s more than 1,000 books, each with a hand-written critique inserted. Kelly took it as a sign it was finally time to “do the dream” and began amassing additional books for her own bookstore.

Blacksburg Books, located on Main Street across from the Blacksburg Motor Company, opened its doors Aug. 6. The shop is packed with 7,000 used and new books for all ages, along with cold drinks and a variety of locally-made snacks and artisan gifts.

“I’m not quitting my day job, and I need to make a profit to stay in business, but as much as possible I want this store to be for the community,” Kelly said. “Our bookcases were built with wheels so we can roll them to the side for events. Originally this was going to be a used bookstore, but so many people on local social media wanted new titles that we started ordering new books. We’ll likely have close to a 50-50 split between new and used books.”