Book windfall starts first chapter of new Blacksburg business

BLACKSBURG — Friday marked the realization of a lifetime dream for Blacksburg attorney Laurie Kelly. Almost as soon as she learned to read, Kelly began hanging out in her town library, helping to shelve books and imagining she was the proprietor of a bookstore.
After her Blacksburg neighbor, Jane Janey Murley, died last fall, Kelly was gifted the nonagenarian’s more than 1,000 books, each with a hand-written critique inserted. Kelly took it as a sign it was finally time to “do the dream” and began amassing additional books for her own bookstore.
Blacksburg Books, located on Main Street across from the Blacksburg Motor Company, opened its doors Aug. 6. The shop is packed with 7,000 used and new books for all ages, along with cold drinks and a variety of locally-made snacks and artisan gifts.
“I’m not quitting my day job, and I need to make a profit to stay in business, but as much as possible I want this store to be for the community,” Kelly said. “Our bookcases were built with wheels so we can roll them to the side for events. Originally this was going to be a used bookstore, but so many people on local social media wanted new titles that we started ordering new books. We’ll likely have close to a 50-50 split between new and used books.”
Kelly and her shop manager, Ellen Woodall, decided to start a community poetry project – a weekly composite poem created as customers jot down a few lines about a topic in the shop’s open notebook, perhaps on the price of Blacksburg real estate or love or the pandemic. Woodall and Kelly will edit those lines into a poem they’ll share in the shop’s weekly email newsletter.
“We’re hoping that at the end of the year we can look back and see what our friends and neighbors have been thinking, and how they’ve been thinking,” Kelly said.
Kelly met Woodall, who describes herself as an “aging punk rocker settled into gardening, reading and cooking,” at a nearby kitchen store where Woodall was teaching cooking classes. From the start they seem a great match. Although neither has experience in bookselling, both are avid readers.
“I love books. I think I’ll be feeding an addiction with this job,” Woodall said.
The women’s husbands spent many hours designing and building the wheeled, wooden bookcases. Blacksburg Books introduced a shelf sponsorship program that allows people to sponsor a book shelf or dedicate one in honor of a friend or family member. A fiction shelf at the front of the shop already bears a plaque in honor of Jeff “Okla” Elliott, a North Carolina writer. Shelf sponsorship costs $100.
The store stocks general interest books with a large children’s nook and a strong literary fiction section. Other categories include mysteries, Appalachian, memoir, young adult, thrillers, nonfiction, and much more. A turn around the shop reveals a book on Virginia waterfalls, the “Foxfire Book of Appalachian Cooking,” a paperback on Hokie football, and a 1940 Girl Scout handbook with advice on how to wrap a gift and sit with perfect posture. Four-leaf clovers are hidden in some new books.
The store’s oldest book, Woodall says, dates from 1861, “Half Hours with Best Authors.” Her vote for the most unusual book goes to “That Quail, Robert,” a memoir by an elderly woman who kept a live quail in her kitchen for over three years. Eyes are drawn to the shop’s pyramid of jigsaw puzzles featuring the entire Appalachian Trail, Virginia points or interest, and foods across America.
Blacksburg Books contains several shelves of local interest books, including a shelf dedicated to works by Virginia Tech University Distinguished Professor Nikki Giovanni. The store will soon begin hosting talks by local authors, including Sarah Warburton, who has penned thrillers, and Virginia Tech professor Lee Vinsel, whose book, “The Innovation Delusion,” was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.
Books aren’t the only local merchandise here. The coffee comes from Brugh Coffee in Christiansburg, kombucha from Den Hill Permaculture, and the immunity enhancing Pervida water was developed by Virginia Tech professor Josep Bassaganya-Riera. Patrons can also enjoy Chocolate Spike candies and healthful power bars by Under the Green Umbrella, and purchase jewelry by Lisa Spark. The store also sells scented items by two Blacksburg high school entrepreneurs: Blacksburg Rose soaps made with local ingredients by Emily Diggs and Calli soy candles by Lindsay Santos.
As customers bring in books for trade-in credit, more books will come from local sources as well. Credit for books will depend upon their condition and salability, Kelly said. The shop’s t-shirt and tote bag programs give frequent shoppers the opportunity to save money over the long haul: purchase a shirt or tote, wear it to the store for a 5 percent discount on purchases and a 20 percent discount on pre-advertised sales.