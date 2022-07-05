 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
BOOKER T WASHINGTON NATIONAL MONUMENT

Booker T. Washington homeplace superintendent takes new job on the Outer Banks

Booker T. Washington National Monument Robin Snyder (copy)

Booker T. Washington National Monument Superintendent Robin Snyder recently took the position of deputy director at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

 Jason Dunovant

After three years as the superintendent of Booker T. Washington National Monument, Robin Snyder said her goodbyes to park staff last week as she prepares for a new role in the National Park Service.

Snyder will be moving to North Carolina later this month as the new deputy superintendent of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial. It is a bittersweet move for Snyder who has spent several years in the area, first as the superintendent of Appomattox Courthouse National Historic Park and later also Booker T. Washington National Monument.

“It’s been a tough decision to be honest with you,” Snyder said.

In her time as superintendent of the two parks, Snyder said she has grown to love the staff at each as well as the important history each park provides. Booker T. Washington National Monument has a team of eight that she said are passionate about the park and its history.

Snyder said she is proud of the accomplishments of the team during her three years as superintendent. They include the development of a long-range interpretive plan for the park, new research on the park’s historic tobacco barn and new research on the park’s Sparks Cemetery just to name a few.

“It’s been a busy three years,” Snyder said.

The move to North Carolina won’t be a totally new experience for Snyder. She accepted a four-month detail in late 2020 at the three parks as the temporary deputy director. She also admitted to being fond of the area for several years, often taking vacations there.

The new position will be a step up for Snyder with Cape Hatteras National Seashore seeing more than 3 million visitors each year. That is a large increase from Booker T. Washington National Monument, which usually averages around 25,000 visitors a year.

While Snyder may be moving, she said she will still keep close connections with the team at Booker T. Washington National Monument. “You stay connected with the good people you work with,” she said.

With the move by Snyder, Booker T. Washington National Monument is currently without a superintendent. Snyder said a temporary superintendent will be put in place within the next few weeks.

Temporary superintendents will be placed in the position on 120-day rotations until a permanent replacement can be found. Snyder said that will likely happen sometime in the next six months.

