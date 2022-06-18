Booker T. Washington National Monument celebrates historic Juneteenth

WESTLAKE — Booker T. Washington National Monument honored Juneteenth this year by educating as well as entertaining the public on Saturday. As the nation's newest federal holiday, park staff shared day's long, profound history.

"For many African Americans, Juneteenth is considered an Independence Day." said park ranger Brittany Lane, speaking to crowd of nearly 1,000 on a radiant June afternoon. "It's a day that commemorates and celebrates freedom, but as we all know, freedom is not a simple process."

Juneteenth's origin story speaks to the slow path of freedom for much of America's enslaved population. While the Civil War essentially ended with the surrender of major Confederate armies in April 1865, it took another two months for the enslaved population to learn of their freedom.

Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 to announce that the war was over and, as a result, those enslaved were free. That date later became known as Juneteenth.

Lane told her audience at the Washington homeplace in Franklin County that the new holiday extends from past to present to future. "We all, no matter our race, creed or ethnicity, have a role to play in commemorating this special day," she said.

Booker T. Washington National Monument started hosting Juneteenth events at the park in 2002, two decades before the day became a federal holiday. It was canceled only one year, in 2020, due to COVID-19. In 2021, it was held as a virtual event.

"Booker T. Washington National Monument has been at the forefront of celebrating Juneteenth for a long time," Lane said.

The park preserves the location where Booker T. Washington was born and later freed as a young boy, before he began his life's journey toward becoming an influential American.

Ranger Betsy Haynes gave a tour Saturday to discuss Washington's path, later recounted in the educator and political leader's autobiography "Up From Slavery."

She described Washington's relentless pursuit of education that led him to Hampton Institute, then a fledgling Reconstruction-era school for the newly freed. Washington later became the founder the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, now Tuskegee University, and became a national advocate of gradual social uplift for African Americans.

His education model was the template for schools across the South, including Christiansburg Industrial Institute, which endured and nurtured its people until the Civil Rights Movement prompted desegregation in the mid-1960s.

While Washington's saga was unique, Haynes said he was but one among many who were freed as a result of the Civil War. "This was just one story out of millions," she said.

For many attendees at Saturday's event, freedom was the inspiration for celebrating Juneteenth.

"It was the day my ancestors were set free," said Terry Witcher, a Glade Hill resident who attends several Juneteenth events in the region each year with the Road Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

"Today is a day to celebrate everyone that made this country what it is today," said Rocky Mount resident Melanie Board, who attended Saturday's event with her parents.

Burnt Chimney resident Tim Starkey has attended the Juneteenth event at Booker T. Washington National Monument for 20 years. He said he is looking forward to the holiday continuing to grow in popularity as more people learn about its history.

"I hope that it continues to get even bigger," he said.