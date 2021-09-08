Boones Mill Apple Festival postponed

It was announced on Tuesday that the Boones Mill Apple Festival has been postponed.

The festival was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but the Boones Mill Apple Festival Volunteer Committee made the decision over the weekend to postpone it in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Although the Town of Boones Mill doesn't officially coordinate the festival, the town manager, B.T. Fitzpatrick III, serves as a liaison between the festival and the town. Based on the rising number of cases locally, he made the decision to ask the committee to consider postponing or canceling this year's festival. The Boones Mill Town Council didn't take an official vote on whether the festival should go ahead as planned, but it did suggest that the committee postpone it for the time being.

"The good health and safety of our town residents, business owners and visitors is our utmost priority," the town said in a statement.

The festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 16. "This would give an additional five weeks to allow the spread to subside," the announcement said of the decision to move the date of the festival.