Boones Mill home destroyed by early morning fire

One person was displaced Monday when a fire destroyed a house in the Boones Mill area, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.

The blaze was reported about 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Rolling Hill Drive, according to a news release. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from the single-story brick house.

It took about an hour and a half to contain the fire, officials said, and crews remained on scene all morning to monitor hot spots.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

The house, with an estimated value of about $170,000, was declared a total loss. The cause remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

Units that assisted in the fire response include the Boones Mill Fire Department, Burnt Chimney Fire Department, Callaway Fire Department, Glade Hill Fire Department, Rocky Mount Fire Department. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

