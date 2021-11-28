Boones Mill woman grateful Roanoke dentist's persistence solved parasite mystery

With her background as a nurse, Serge kept a detailed log describing her experience with the parasite and medical community. Her log provided a wealth of information which has been condensed and used for retelling her experience.

For three or four months Serge experienced a rough patch in her mouth that would come and go. At first she didn’t think too much about it. There was no pain or itching. The rough patch would last less than half a day and would pop up again in a different place in her mouth after a few days or a week.

On April 8, Serge had an appointment for dental work and told Cross about the patches. He said for her to let him know the next time she got one.

Serge returned to Cross on April 13 for repair of a filling that popped out when flossing. The patch returned that day at an opportune time, allowing Cross to examine and photograph the area between her left lower jaw and tongue. He referred Serge to an oral surgeon, Dr. Albert Parulis.

Parulis examined Serge the next day, but the elusive patch was not to be seen. They discussed what the patches might represent, but Parulis didn’t think it was serious. He advised Serge to come back when the rough patch returned and he would take a look at it.