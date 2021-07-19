'Born newsman' Frosty Landon remembered for Roanoke career

Landon never fully left journalism even after his retirement in 1995. A year later, he co-founded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government and served as its first director. The nonprofit group worked to make citizens aware of government transparency and open records laws, and to strengthen the Freedom of Information Act. For years, Landon drove a Volvo with a license plate that read, “OPEN GOV.”

He worked with the late Clifton "Chip" Woodrum, who represented Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1980 to 2003, to push for the General Assembly to create the Freedom of Information Advisory Council in 2000 to oversee the application of the state’s open records and meetings laws.

"What he did for the Virginia Coalition for Open Government was nothing short of heroic," said Megan Rhyne, the nonprofit's executive director.

Rhyne said Landon was skilled at securing grant money, including one substantial grant that has allowed for VCOG to be one of the few state open government coalitions to have an endowment and be able to have a full-time employee.