Botetourt committee approves recommendation to move Civil War monument

“Our intention is, it isn’t going to be in a place that is immediately visible but is certainly publicly accessible and inviting, and does create a place for contemplation and understanding,” Clinton, who is a non-voting member of the committee, said in an interview earlier this week.

The committee, which in the COVID-19 era has often met via video conferencing, has listened in several meetings to public comments for and against the move. Thursday's remote meeting, which lasted about a half-hour, had only one agenda item: approval of the executive summary and recommendations, which committee members Ed McCoy and Beth Leffel wrote. Only one county resident, Ronald Shaver, spoke to the group on Thursday. He said that he believed the majority of county residents want it to stay, and the matter should be held to a referendum.

"It is very near and close to heart to a lot of people," Shaver said. "I hope you think it through before you destroy a part of American history, in Botetourt County."

The committee was not recommending its destruction, Clinton replied, adding that he thinks that people will ultimately be pleased.