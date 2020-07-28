Botetourt committee to make recommendation on Confederate monument

DALEVILLE — Meetings of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors have not been packed by residents arguing over the removal of Confederate monuments, as has happened recently in Franklin County and elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the Botetourt board agreed Tuesday that the issue shouldn’t simply go ignored. “I know this can be a delicate issue,” said Board Chairman Billy Martin.

Martin shared that he had asked Amsterdam District Supervisor Steve Clinton to organize a committee that will discuss the matter and bring recommendations to the board.

“I’m glad to do that,” Clinton said. “Botetourt is viewed as a leader and this board working together can demonstrate that again.”

Assembling the committee could take two to three months, and board members set no imperative to move quickly. The committee needs “to represent the organizations and the people that are out there,” said supervisors’ Vice Chairman Donald “Mac” Scothorn.

The revelation of Clinton’s task came during a presentation made to supervisors about new state laws regarding removal of Confederate monuments or other war memorials that took effect July 1.