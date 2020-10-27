Botetourt committee to recommend moving Confederate monument

In July, new Virginia laws empowered localities to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up Confederate monuments under their jurisdiction. Though Botetourt had not seen activists demanding that government officials remove the county’s monument, supervisors and staff endorsed the formation of the monuments committee that month.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, a disagreement between neighbors over the fate of a 3/8-mile stretch of rural road became a matter that will have all members of the board of supervisors paying visits to the site in person before holding their final vote.

The segment of road in question lies at the southern end of Ellis Run Lane, where it meets Fringer Trail at the base of a mountain southwest of Buchanan. The Virginia Department of Transportation stopped maintaining that part of the road in 2012 after flood damage made the cost of repairs potentially impractical.

Landowner Thomas Wilbon said at Tuesday’s meeting that the segment of road is on his private property and the county has never followed through with promises to let go of its right-of-way claim. He and another resident have requested that the county fully abandon the road.