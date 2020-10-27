Botetourt committee to recommend moving Confederate monument

DALEVILLE — A Botetourt County committee plans to recommend that the Confederate monument that stands in front of the county courthouse should be moved.
Botetourt County Supervisor Steve Clinton, who represents the Amsterdam District, heads the committee on monuments and memorials. During Tuesday’s meeting of the county supervisors, he explained that the volunteer committee reached that conclusion at its Oct. 8 gathering.
The committee intends to deliver its full report and recommendations to supervisors in January, Clinton said. Issues that the group continues to discuss include where alternative sites for the monument could be, whether additional displays related to county history should accompany it, where funding to move the monument could come from and whether the architectural firm involved in a planned renovation of the county courthouse should be brought into the process.
The board of supervisors will not be bound by the committee’s recommendation.
A memorial to the county’s Confederate dead that was dedicated in 1904, the obelisk was vandalized with red paint early June 9. It has since been cleaned.
The defacement happened during the height of national Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by May video footage of the death of a Black man pinned by Minneapolis police officers. The movement spurred calls to remove Confederate monuments.
In July, new Virginia laws empowered localities to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up Confederate monuments under their jurisdiction. Though Botetourt had not seen activists demanding that government officials remove the county’s monument, supervisors and staff endorsed the formation of the monuments committee that month.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, a disagreement between neighbors over the fate of a 3/8-mile stretch of rural road became a matter that will have all members of the board of supervisors paying visits to the site in person before holding their final vote.
The segment of road in question lies at the southern end of Ellis Run Lane, where it meets Fringer Trail at the base of a mountain southwest of Buchanan. The Virginia Department of Transportation stopped maintaining that part of the road in 2012 after flood damage made the cost of repairs potentially impractical.
Landowner Thomas Wilbon said at Tuesday’s meeting that the segment of road is on his private property and the county has never followed through with promises to let go of its right-of-way claim. He and another resident have requested that the county fully abandon the road.
Wilbon, who donated land to the county for improvements to Fringer Trail, said his part of Ellis Run Lane has trees growing up through it and a creek running down it, making it essentially impassable.
A few of his neighbors, including Lois Bisese, who spoke at Tuesday's meeting, argue that the complete abandonment of the road and the effective closure that would result could leave families stranded and unreachable by first responders should an emergency arise during icy weather. A mountain road, Fringer Trail itself is not passable during inclement weather, she said.
Though the county planning commission unanimously supported Wilbon's request, the supervisors agreed they needed to take a look for themselves before making any decisions. Botetourt County Fire and EMS Chief Jason Ferguson also said he would inspect the site.
Late in the meeting, Buchanan District Supervisor Ray Sloan handed a Virginia Department of Transportation official a petition signed by 31 residents of Fringer Trail expressing concerns about safety issues. "We need to take a look at this. This is a lot of people that I have to answer to," Sloan said.
