Botetourt County beefs up administration with new hire

Botetourt County has named a new assistant county administrator.
Jon Lanford, currently Alleghany County’s top administrator, plans to start July 19. Botetourt will have both an assistant county administrator and a deputy county administrator at that point, and going forward.
Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe said a third top leader is justified by the additional work that has been required to run county government during the pandemic. An unprecedented amount of outside money has flowed into local governments to support recovery, requiring significant additional work by staff, according to Larrowe, whose deputy is David Moorman. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, approved last month, will inject more dollars this year and next for not just individual financial relief and health care, but for local government operations, schools, housing, transportation, economic development and business.
"If we do not take advantage of all the opportunities … we will permanently lose those opportunities,” Larrowe said Wednesday.
Larrowe did not create the position of assistant county administrator, which has been on the books but vacant for a number of years. He said another reason he decided to fill it is the planned departure of the assistant to the county administrator, Cody Sexton, for another position.
Lanford has worked for Alleghany County since 2003, serving as county engineer, director of public works and assistant county administrator. He became county administrator in Alleghany in 2016, a news release said.