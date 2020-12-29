Botetourt County breaks away from regional agreement on winter sports, virus data

“I don’t want to say [influenced] not at all, because I don’t want them to think their voice isn’t heard,” Russ said.

“I’ve been through pressure. Pressure to me is when my wife’s doctor told us both in April of 2014 that he couldn’t tell me if my wife or my daughter was going to come out of delivery. Upset parents, I don’t consider that pressure.

“I’ve heard several people from the other side also explain that we [were] doing what’s best by not playing. I know that’s going to intensify.”

The superintendent said he expects Lord Botetourt and James River coaches to continue to abide by regulations already put in place to help limit any spread of the coronavirus.

“I feel like our coaches are responsible,” Russ said. “I feel like they’ll still put the safety of students first. If we follow our own mitigation plans, the VHSL guidelines and the governor’s executive order, I just feel like this is something we can do safely.”

A positive case by an athlete would require a 10-day isolation for the individual and a 14-day quarantine for others who were in close contact.