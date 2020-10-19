 Skip to main content
Botetourt County cancels winter rec sports
All Botetourt County winter recreation programs, including basketball, are canceled due to COVID-19, the county said Monday. The county is launching a free sports equipment program in its stead.

Youth basketball requires use of school gymnasiums, but county and school officials agreed that opening them would pose too great a risk, particularly when COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide.

“This is a sad day for all of us as 2020 takes its toll on another sports season,” County Administrator Gary Larrowe said in a Monday afternoon news release. “While youth sports provide clear benefits to the county’s children and communities, the risk of disease transmission simply remains too high to proceed with winter sports. ... This decision, while incredibly difficult, is the right thing to do.”

The county’s library and parks and recreation departments have teamed to provide sports equipment, which residents can check out at the libraries, to play and practice on their own. Baseballs, bats, t-ball tees, basketballs, pee-wee footballs, soccer balls, lacrosse gear and whiffle ball sets are among the available items.

Find and request gear at BocoLibraries.info, or call 928-2900. The libraries will accept equipment donations, as well.

