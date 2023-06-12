A Vinton man died Sunday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a passenger car, according to state police.

A 2008 Honda Accord northbound on U.S. 11 "failed to yield the right-of-way" at 10:22 p.m. while making a left turn onto Virginia 670 near Troutville and was struck by a 2005 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle travelling the opposite direction on the highway, according to state police.

The driver of the Yamaha, David Charles Scott, 46, of Vinton, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The Honda's driver, who was not identified by state police, was not injured. There was also no word about charges, but state police said the crash remains under investigation.