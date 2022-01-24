Botetourt County crews rescue sledders after spill down embankment

Two people were rescued in Botetourt County when a weekend sledding trip turned calamitous.
The sledders were out Sunday afternoon enjoying the lingering snow drifts left by Winter Storm Izzy when they tumbled down a 100-foot embankment and found themselves stuck at the bottom.
Botetourt County Fire & EMS said crews were able to employ low-angle rescue tactics to get both people out safely. They suffered only minor injuries.
Snow lovers are encouraged to remember a few safety tips: Always ride feet first while sledding, supervise children, wear a helmet and check that your path is free of obstacles.
Crews that were part of Sunday’s rescue effort included the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, Engine 7, Medic 7 and EMS-7.