Botetourt County crews rescue sledders after spill down embankment

Two people were rescued in Botetourt County when a weekend sledding trip turned calamitous.

The sledders were out Sunday afternoon enjoying the lingering snow drifts left by Winter Storm Izzy when they tumbled down a 100-foot embankment and found themselves stuck at the bottom.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS said crews were able to employ low-angle rescue tactics to get both people out safely. They suffered only minor injuries.

Snow lovers are encouraged to remember a few safety tips: Always ride feet first while sledding, supervise children, wear a helmet and check that your path is free of obstacles.

Crews that were part of Sunday’s rescue effort included the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, Engine 7, Medic 7 and EMS-7.

