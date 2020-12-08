Botetourt County employees complete move from Fincastle to Greenfield center

Multiple Botetourt County government offices have completed their move to the Greenfield Education and Training Center, in Daleville, according to a news release.

The move centralizes many employees, who had been working among 16 buildings in Fincastle, including the courthouse, which is due for major renovations over the next several years.

About 50 employees, including county administration, the board of supervisors, county treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, economic development, community development and children’s services, have relocated. About 180 employees, including the courts, sheriff’s offices, commonwealth’s attorney, voter registration, court clerk and Fire-EMS remain in Fincastle, the county seat.

The county economic development authority owns Greenfield Education and Training Center, so the county did not need to buy or build new offices. The planning commission in July 2019 rezoned the property from industrial use to research and advanced manufacturing, and granted a special exception permit to allow government functions there.

A lease with Virginia Western Community College expired in May, and a new one was renegotiated, leaving the space available.