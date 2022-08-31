Botetourt County man charged in U.S. Capitol riots says he was improperly questioned

A Botetourt County man charged with assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to throw out a statement he made to federal authorities.

Markus Maly contends in a motion filed Tuesday in Washington D.C.'s federal court that he did not waive his Miranda right to remain silent before he was questioned following his arrest earlier this year.

The 48-year-old disputes the government's assertion that he agreed to talk to investigators while sitting handcuffed in the backseat of a police car.

His attorney, assistant federal public defender Benjamin Schiffelbein of Roanoke, is asking a judge to hold a hearing to resolve the question. Maly, who is free on bond, is scheduled for a trial beginning Nov. 1.

Maly was arrested at his home south of Fincastle in late January, more than a year after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify an election won by President Joe Biden.

According to court documents, Maly pointed and sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of police officers who were attempting the secure the Lower West Terrace area as the horde approached.

Maly also handed a canister of pepper spray to another protester, authorities say, and was later seen leaving the area with what appeared to be a police riot shield.

For more than a year, Maly was known to law enforcement only as a suspect pictured in surveillance video wearing a white cowboy hat emblazoned with the words “TRUMP 2020.”

After receiving a tip that the suspect might be living in Botetourt County, federal authorities began an investigation that led them to incriminating social media posts they say were made by Maly.

“We were there to support President Trump and the voting process," one of them read. "A voting process that was hijacked and stolen from us.”

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Maly's home and arrested him early on Jan. 26. He is one of more than 800 people charged with participating in the insurrection, including five others from Western Virginia.

During an interrogation, Maly admitted wearing the “TRUMP 2020” cowboy hat, but denied having the pepper spray seen in the surveillance footage, a FBI agent testified earlier this year at a bond hearing.

The motion to suppress Maly's statement did not detail what he said in the interview.

Schiffelbein wrote that about a half-dozen heavily armed law enforcement officers arrived at Maly's home in an armored police vehicle. After arresting Maly and ordering his family members to wait in a garage, they flew a drone through the house.

"In all," the motion stated, "the officers looked more at home in a warzone than suburban Virginia."