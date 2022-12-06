Botetourt County man convicted in US Capitol riots after weeklong trial

A Washington, D.C., jury convicted a Botetourt County man Tuesday of pepper-spraying police officers who were trying to turn back an angry throng of Donald Trump supporters that blitzed the U.S. Capitol.

Markus Maly, 48, testified that he was in the crowd that surged through the building’s Lower West Terrace, but denied that he directed pepper spray at a line of police officers that had formed in an unsuccessful effort to stop the riots.

Maly, who had been free on bond since March, was taken into custody following the verdict.

The trial, which began last week in U.S. District Court, focused on the actions of Maly and two other men that prosecutors said worked together during the “mass chaos” of Jan, 6, 2021.

Peter Schwartz and Jeffrey Scott Brown, who along with Maly were captured on surveillance cameras handling canisters of pepper spray, were also convicted on all counts by the jury. The verdict came after nearly five hours of deliberations.

Charges against the three included assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction of an official proceeding, impeding passage through the Capitol building and participating in a civil disorder. They will be sentenced later.

Maly’s attorney, assistant federal public defender Benjamin Schiffelbein of Roanoke, had argued there was no evidence that his client arrived in Washington armed and dangerous.

“All evidence points to the contrary: that, armed with ham sandwiches (for eating, not for throwing), Mr. Maly traveled to Washington to see President Trump speak and then walked to the Capitol,” Schiffelbein wrote in court documents filed before the trial began.

“Federal agents are expected to testify that he admitted to picking up a can of pepper spray…while there, and evidence corroborates those assertions,” he wrote. “And video evidence suggests that he was handed a canister of something by one of his co-defendants and passed it to the other.”

Maly did not actually enter the Capitol building, but was in a restricted area outside when the assaults happened.

On the morning of the uprising, he joined thousands of people at a rally where Trump claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and encouraged supporters to “fight like hell.”

About 900 people from around the country have been charged with participating in the riots that followed.

In addition to presenting surveillance camera footage and testimony of officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Capitol Police, prosecutors also introduced social media posts by Maly.

On Facebook, Maly said: “There were lots of pissed off patriots there and we wanted our voices to be heard. I myself [sic] one of them. We were there to support President Trump and the voting process. A voting process that was hijacked and stolen from us.”

Courts have found no credible evidence of voter fraud or misconduct in Trump’s failed bid to win reelection against now President Joe Biden.

Maly is one of six people from Western Virginia to be charged with participating in the insurrection, which federal authorities continue to investigate.

A former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department was one of the first defendants to face a jury, and earlier this year was convicted and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. A fellow police officer, who pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution, was placed on probation.

Two others — a Covington man who destroyed the equipment of news media crews covering the insurrection and Henry County woman who followed the mob inside — have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The final defendant is an Elliston man who is scheduled for a trial next spring.