A Botetourt County man died after a two-vehicle crash on Friday, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 11, just south of Mountain Pass Road in Botetourt County.

A 2000 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the vehicle crossed the center-line and struck a 2001 Ford F-250 pulling a cattle trailer, which was traveling south, head-on, according a news release from the state police.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Mark Alan Simpson, 62, of Fincastle, according to the release. Simpson was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

The Ford was driven by Jeffrey M. Camper, 61, of Buchanan, according to the release. Camper and a female passenger were both wearing their seatbelt and were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Several of the cattle were euthanized due to injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.