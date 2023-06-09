A Botetourt County man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for pepper-spraying police officers who were trying to defend the U.S. Capitol from a mob he was part of.

Markus Maly, 49, has called himself a "January 6 P.O.W" who was unfairly convicted by a jury last December.

His comments to a far-right online publication, which also promoted a fund-raising campaign that garnered more than $16,000 in contributions for his family, became an issue at his sentencing.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to fine Maly the amount raised, citing what it called "his fraudulent attempts" to profit from his notoriety.

"The money he has raised following his conviction is entirely profit built on his efforts to publicize his case and portray himself as a political prisoner and martyr," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Rancourt wrote in court documents.

But Mehta declined to impose a fine that Maly's lawyer said he had no ability to pay.

The $16,516 collected through a fund-raising website has already been spent to support an extended family that lost its sole breadwinner when Maly was incarcerated following his trial, according to assistant federal public defender Benjamin Schiffelbein of Roanoke.

"In stark contrast to Mr. Maly asking for funds to help his family’s living expenses, former President Trump has received millions based on his false, flagrant, and inciteful claims that he won the 2020 presidential election," Schiffelbein wrote in a sentencing memorandum, referring to campaign contributions Trump has received.

"If the government wants to claw back earnings from those who profited from crimes related to January 6, there is any easy target who actually has the ability to pay," the document stated.

Testimony at a December trial showed that Maly traveled alone by bus to Washington the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. There, he joined thousands at a rally to hear Trump urge them to "fight like hell" against an election he claimed was stolen from him.

Maly then joined a large and unruly crowd that vastly outnumbered police who were trying to defend the Capitol.

At about 2:30 p.m., Maly made his way to the front of a mob that had gathered on the Lower West Terrace. Facing a line of police officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering a tunnel that led into the Capitol, Maly directed a stream of pepper spray at the formation.

The spray struck Christopher Boyle, an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, directly in the face. Boyle was temporarily overcome by the toxic irritant, which caused pain that he ranked at the top of a 10-point scale.

Rioters then forced their way into the tunnel, yelling “heave ho” in unison as they pushed against police. A canister of pepper spray was passed between Maly and two other men, who were tried together with him, before one of his co-defendants discharged the orange-colored substance, the jury was told.

Maly then took a police shield that was passed to him, saying he intended to keep it as a “trophy.”

At one point, he climbed scaffolding that had been erected for the upcoming inauguration to get a better view of the chaos he was part of. “This is what happens when you steal elections,” he said in a “selfie” video that showed rioters climbing the steps of the Capitol.

“You get a p——- off f——— America,” he said. “And America knows how to fight back.”

More than 1,040 people from across the country — including seven from Western Virginia — have been charged with participating in the insurrection.

Of the approximately 524 defendants sentenced through this week, about 310 have received prison terms. About 118 more were placed on home detention, and the remainder got probation, community service or other non-custodial forms of punishment, according to figures from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.