Botetourt County planning youth rec sports in spring

Youth baseball and softball in Botetourt County should return this spring.

The county's parks and recreation department announced Monday the first step in reinstating sports that the COVID-19 pandemic knocked off the 2020 calendar.

Parks and rec reached a "conceptual agreement" with the county's volunteer booster clubs to offer the sports. Booster club leaders and county staff members are working on details, according to a news release.

Booster club leaders will be responsible for planning and running the upcoming season in accordance with the Virginia Department of Health guidelines, according to the release. The parks and recreation department will provide fields and facilities to the booster clubs, for free.

An announcement about registration should come in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Parks and rec will continue to develop and offer new recreational programs consistent with current COVID-19 orders.

"We monitor a number of pandemic metrics established by the health department," the county's recently hired director of recreation, Mandy Adkins, said in the news release. "The overriding priority … is to promote the safety and health of the public, participants in its programs, and its employees until the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides."

