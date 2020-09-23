Botetourt County School Board adjusts school schedule, keeps Wednesdays virtual for now

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Botetourt County School Board adjusted the school system’s daily schedule during a special meeting Wednesday.

The board voted unanimously to keep Wednesdays an all-virtual learning day through the second nine weeks of school, which begins Oct. 21.

In the original school opening plan the board adopted to accommodate for the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, preschool through second grade students would have been able to attend in person all five days starting in the second nine weeks, and older students on the alternating A/B schedule would have attended Wednesdays in person on alternating weeks.

“Wednesdays have been more than valuable to get to our remote learners, and our teachers have a tremendous workload on them,” said Superintendent John Russ. “Wednesdays are also an important day for the cleaning of our buildings.”

“Seventeen percent of our students are 100% virtual learners at this time,” said board Chairwoman Michelle Crook. “I think that percent is higher than we anticipated, which is putting more burden on the teachers because of time constraints, because we want them to have the same access to education as our hybrid learners.”