Botetourt County School Board adjusts school schedule, keeps Wednesdays virtual for now

The Botetourt County School Board adjusted the school system’s daily schedule during a special meeting Wednesday.
The board voted unanimously to keep Wednesdays an all-virtual learning day through the second nine weeks of school, which begins Oct. 21.
In the original school opening plan the board adopted to accommodate for the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, preschool through second grade students would have been able to attend in person all five days starting in the second nine weeks, and older students on the alternating A/B schedule would have attended Wednesdays in person on alternating weeks.
“Wednesdays have been more than valuable to get to our remote learners, and our teachers have a tremendous workload on them,” said Superintendent John Russ. “Wednesdays are also an important day for the cleaning of our buildings.”
“Seventeen percent of our students are 100% virtual learners at this time,” said board Chairwoman Michelle Crook. “I think that percent is higher than we anticipated, which is putting more burden on the teachers because of time constraints, because we want them to have the same access to education as our hybrid learners.”
The board also moved up the date at which students who are taking all-virtual classes can switch to attending in-person through the hybrid schedules. The new date is Oct. 19, and the deadline to make the request is Oct. 2. Originally it was set at the beginning of the second semester, after winter break.
“We knew when the school year started it was not going to be a perfect school year,” Crook said. “We acknowledged there would be modifications, adaptations, and I anticipate this may not be the last one.”
For more information visit https://www.bcps.k12.va.us/anouncements.
