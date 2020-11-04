Botetourt County towns elect a mix of incumbents and newcomers

Two years ago, Buchanan was a town with controversies. Tuesday’s elections signaled a calmer era in the James River burg.

Mayor Craig Bryant, appointed in January 2018 after his predecessor resigned, won unopposed for the second consecutive time. Vice Mayor James Manspile held onto his seat for a third term. Town voters elected a new council member, Chris Petty, who led the way with just shy of 40% of the vote. Petty replaces John Mays, who did not seek another two-year term on the five-person council. Candidate Walter Muterspaugh Jr. came in third, failing to claim a seat.

Seven people ran for the council in 2018, when all four seats were open after a tumultuous era that included the resignation of then-Mayor Larry Hall. The town manager, Mary Zirkle, had resigned, too. Both left office in 2017, and the council would later bring in a mediator to assist with strained relations among council members.

Bryant said on Wednesday that council members have worked together since then on budgeting, long-term planning, keeping an engaged town staff, crafting stronger laws and updating comprehensive plans while maintaining transparency through open work sessions. Tensions have been low, he said.