Botetourt County towns elect a mix of incumbents and newcomers

Two years ago, Buchanan was a town with controversies. Tuesday’s elections signaled a calmer era in the James River burg.
Mayor Craig Bryant, appointed in January 2018 after his predecessor resigned, won unopposed for the second consecutive time. Vice Mayor James Manspile held onto his seat for a third term. Town voters elected a new council member, Chris Petty, who led the way with just shy of 40% of the vote. Petty replaces John Mays, who did not seek another two-year term on the five-person council. Candidate Walter Muterspaugh Jr. came in third, failing to claim a seat.
Seven people ran for the council in 2018, when all four seats were open after a tumultuous era that included the resignation of then-Mayor Larry Hall. The town manager, Mary Zirkle, had resigned, too. Both left office in 2017, and the council would later bring in a mediator to assist with strained relations among council members.
Bryant said on Wednesday that council members have worked together since then on budgeting, long-term planning, keeping an engaged town staff, crafting stronger laws and updating comprehensive plans while maintaining transparency through open work sessions. Tensions have been low, he said.
“We’ve made decisions that have impacted the community in a positive way,” Bryant said. He added: “I think you’d be impressed by what’s going on there.”
Christopher Witt and Marty Rickman, elected in 2019, round out the council.
Fincastle retained an incumbent, Bill Gaul, and welcomed two new members to its council: John Thomas, a member of town committees and a regular attendee at council meetings, and Tyler Flinchum, who says on his website that he’s a real estate investor and developer. Incumbent Phillip Bartocci did not win reelection.
They join Mayor Mary Bess Smith and council members Pam Binns, Ed Bordett and Page Ware, all of whom are scheduled to finish their four-year terms at the end of 2022. Incumbent Brandon Linthicum said he is leaving the Fincastle council at the end of this year, due to his work schedule.
Troutville voters re-elected Mayor David Horton, who ran unopposed. Three candidates ran for three council seats: Jonathan Simmons led the way with 35% of the vote, followed by incumbent Granville Grant and John Cook Jr.
Two incumbents — Harry “Skeet” Ulrich, whose job at the town’s park manager conflicted with his council work, and Spurgeon Vaughan, who chose to retire — left open seats, Horton said. Dean Paderick and Doris Camper are the other members.
Horton, appointed to replace then-Mayor C.J. Boothe after Boothe moved out of town, will begin his second full term.
“I’ve never had” an opponent, Horton said, laughing. “People say I’m crazy, but I love what I do here.”
