Botetourt County's Col. William Preston memorial dedicated Saturday in Botetourt

DALEVILLE — The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a memorial to a Botetourt County Revolutionary War hero in a ceremony Saturday.

The two groups, along with the Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council and Botetourt County, have been working on the memorial for more than two decades. In 2015, they celebrated the completion of the first phase.

Saturday’s celebration at Greenfield was originally scheduled for May 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporters, volunteers and descendants of the Preston family finally gathered this weekend to celebrate the completion of the monument.

Preston is known as a leader and founder of Botetourt County. He built and moved to the Greenfield Plantation in the 1760s and lived there for 12 years. The plantation was made up of thousands of acres, including the present-day Botetourt County Administrative Center, where the county offices reside.

Botetourt County Supervisor Steve Clinton said Greenfield, like it was in the past, is an economic engine. Along with the county offices, the area is home to multiple industries and a preservation area to remember its historic significance.

“It’s living proof that economic development and historic preservation can coexist,” Clinton said.

Botetourt County officials and the Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council have been working together for years to develop a larger historic park to recognize the significance of the area and the plantation.

In 2016, the last two remaining buildings of the plantation — a former slave’s quarters and a summer kitchen — were moved from their original location to the preservation area. Both are now on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Our vision is to present a broad representation of life on the home front during Col. Preston’s time — the homefront, not the battlefield,” Clinton said. “Our vision is that Greenfield will be dominated not by military figures winning and losing battles, but rather by everyday people overcoming and failing to overcome the challenges of everyday life on the frontier.”

Preston was most well known as the county’s surveyor, where he acquired land that helped the county develop. At one time, Botetourt County stretched to what are now other states west of present-day Virginia.

Daniel Thorp, Virginia Tech associate professor of history, said the memorial is a way for citizens to recognize Preston’s role in building the nation.

“He was one of a brave generation that did in fact risk their lives and their fortunes on the treasonous act of establishing the United States,” Thorp said. “And for that, he is due our debt of gratitude.”

Thorp said the ceremony must also recognize the cost of that contribution, including to the Preston family but also the displacement of Native Americans and the work of enslaved people who helped build the area.

Preston’s first recorded purchase of enslaved people was in 1759. He bought 16 Africans from Ghana. Thorp said documents do not show where in Ghana they came from, how old they were or their genders. Preston brought them back to his Greenfield Plantation.

Jack, one of Preston’s slaves, could be one of the original group from Ghana, Thorp said. He is the forefather of a Baltimore family who still gathers for family reunions and is one of the largest families descended from Preston’s slaves at Greenfield and his other home, Smithfield Plantation in Blacksburg.

Another slave, Nelly, was born in Virginia and enslaved to the Preston family for more than 70 years. On a probate inventory form for Preston’s grandson, the family’s slaves are listed by name, age and value. Nelly was 70 years old and marked with a value of $0.

“They, and millions like them, built the United States,” Thorp said. “Everything about this country that’s great today came at a cost. It’s important that we understand that and that we honestly acknowledge the contributions of all of the people and the cost to all of the people.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.