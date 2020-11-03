Botetourt crews cut through woods to rescue tractor-trailer driver

An early Tuesday tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County injured the driver and closed one lane of southbound traffic, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded at about 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 153.2, where the rig had gone over a 30-foot embankment and into a heavily wooded section of the median, the fire department posted on its Facebook page. Firefighters with chainsaws cleared a path to rescue the driver and carry him to the northbound interstate, where an ambulance waited.