Botetourt crews cut through woods to rescue tractor-trailer driver
BottyCo truck crash

A tractor-trailer's back end can be seen after rolling down an embankment early Tuesday in Botetourt County

 Facebook.com / Troutville Volunteer Fire Department photo

An early Tuesday tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County injured the driver and closed one lane of southbound traffic, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews responded at about 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 153.2, where the rig had gone over a 30-foot embankment and into a heavily wooded section of the median, the fire department posted on its Facebook page. Firefighters with chainsaws cleared a path to rescue the driver and carry him to the northbound interstate, where an ambulance waited.

The driver was at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the post.

