Botetourt EDA cuts deal for pulpwood at Greenfield

Botetourt County’s Economic Development Authority has completed a deal to clear a few dozen acres for development, and get paid to have it done.
The EDA, in a special session Wednesday, voted unanimously to sell the rights to pulpwood on about 47 acres of the Botetourt Center at Greenfield business park, the authority’s director, Ken McFadyen, said.
According to a contract that the parties signed, Eddie Dooley of Blue Ridge will pay the organization at rates including $4 per ton of pine pulpwood, $6 a ton for hardwood pulpwood and $3 a ton for fuel chips.
The land itself will remain the EDA’s property. The work has to be done this year, according to the contract.
“The pulpwood has a monetary value,” McFadyen said. “When we prepare sites for development, were we to simply destroy the pulpwood or not sell it, we’re in effect disposing of public property without going through the proper procedure.
“This contract allows us to clear the site and extract whatever value the pulpwood may have, and it further allows us to take one more step toward developing the site.”
The EDA doesn’t have an estimate of what it might make from the Virginia pine and cedar woods, as it is unclear what the contractor might ultimately harvest. The authority is reserving about 40 more acres on that part of the property, consisting of far more valuable hardwoods, McFadyen said.
“The thing with Greenfield, the protective covenant, we are maintaining a minimum 100-foot conservation buffer around the perimeter,” he said. “Utilities can be located within the buffer, but no buildings or other types of active development, so that factors into it as well.
“We’re being considerate of the folks who live immediately north of there, who would like to see the wooded area remain larger and intact, so that’s another factor.”
It was the first meeting for two new EDA members, Mary Bess Smith and David Bryan. John Williamson and Joyce Kessinger recently left the authority, and Amy White, who had been appointed to one of those two spots, soon resigned after the county supervisors appointed her to their board.