Botetourt EDA cuts deal for pulpwood at Greenfield

Botetourt County’s Economic Development Authority has completed a deal to clear a few dozen acres for development, and get paid to have it done.

The EDA, in a special session Wednesday, voted unanimously to sell the rights to pulpwood on about 47 acres of the Botetourt Center at Greenfield business park, the authority’s director, Ken McFadyen, said.

According to a contract that the parties signed, Eddie Dooley of Blue Ridge will pay the organization at rates including $4 per ton of pine pulpwood, $6 a ton for hardwood pulpwood and $3 a ton for fuel chips.

The land itself will remain the EDA’s property. The work has to be done this year, according to the contract.

“The pulpwood has a monetary value,” McFadyen said. “When we prepare sites for development, were we to simply destroy the pulpwood or not sell it, we’re in effect disposing of public property without going through the proper procedure.

“This contract allows us to clear the site and extract whatever value the pulpwood may have, and it further allows us to take one more step toward developing the site.”