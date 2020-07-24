Botetourt schools revise reopening plan, delay first day of school

“All of that was based on: can we do it? Can we put them in the classrooms with a socially distanced space between them that makes it safe for them to be there?” Russ said.

“It does require more safety measures. It requires more planning both at central office and especially in the building” where classes are held. “It puts more kids on the bus. We’re hoping and we’re asking our parents if at all possible to please transport their kids to school.”

The staff anticipates budget challenges in terms of keeping enough cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment on hand. Also, “we’ll have to increase personnel. If we have teachers who contact or test positive for COVID, we’re going to have subs, more than we have in the past, because with COVID, you can’t start feeling better and come back to work, there’s certain days you’ll have to be out,” Russ said. “There will be budget constraints for every division, no matter what plan they’re going back with.”

For those households that still don’t feel comfortable physically returning their children to school, “every parent can choose to do 100% virtual if that’s what they want to do,” he said.