Botetourt schools revise reopening plan, delays first day of school

The Botetourt County School Board has revised the school system’s reopening plan to start later and include more days of in-person instruction for students in preschool through second grade.
In the new plan adopted Tuesday, children enrolled in preschool through second grade will attend in person classes four days a week instead of two. All other grades will have in-person classes two days a week, as outlined in the original plan adopted on June 29.
The board also postponed the date of school opening to Aug. 24 to give teachers more time for training. The original date was Aug. 10.
Regarding doubling the in-person class time for the youngest students, “none of this would have been considered if we didn’t think we could make it as safe as we are,” said recently hired Botetourt Schools Superintendent John Russ, a Washington County native who started work June 29.
“There are social, emotional concerns with children that age, that they need to be with their peers if at all possible,” Russ said. “We also understand the importance of early literacy and children learning to read. Getting four days of face-to-face instruction as opposed to two gives you twice the chance to build their literacy base.”
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adding more students does increase risk factors. “All of that was based on: can we do it? Can we put them in the classrooms with a socially distanced space between them that makes it safe for them to be there?” Russ said.
“It does require more safety measures. It requires more planning both at central office and especially in the building” where classes are held. “It puts more kids on the bus. We’re hoping and we’re asking our parents if at all possible to please transport their kids to school.”
The staff anticipates budget challenges in terms of keeping enough cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment on hand. Also, “we’ll have to increase personnel. If we have teachers who contact or test positive for COVID, we’re going to have subs, more than we have in the past, because with COVID, you can’t start feeling better and come back to work, there’s certain days you’ll have to be out.” Russ said. “There will be budget constraints for every division, no matter what plan they’re going back with.”
For those households that still don’t feel comfortable physically returning their children to school, “every parent can choose to do 100% virtual if that’s what they want to do,” he said.
Preschool through second grade pupils will attend Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday. Students in third grade and above are divided into an A group, which will attend in-person Mondays and Thursdays, and a B group which attends Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday are reserved for distance learning.
The school system hopes that, starting Oct. 21, preschool through second grade students will be able to attend all five days. The two days a week schedule for older children would stay unchanged. Whether these things come to pass will be “100% based on the COVID numbers we have in our buildings and in our area.”
