Botetourt schools revise reopening plan, delays first day of school

“It does require more safety measures. It requires more planning both at central office and especially in the building” where classes are held. “It puts more kids on the bus. We’re hoping and we’re asking our parents if at all possible to please transport their kids to school.”

The staff anticipates budget challenges in terms of keeping enough cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment on hand. Also, “we’ll have to increase personnel. If we have teachers who contact or test positive for COVID, we’re going to have subs, more than we have in the past, because with COVID, you can’t start feeling better and come back to work, there’s certain days you’ll have to be out.” Russ said. “There will be budget constraints for every division, no matter what plan they’re going back with.”

For those households that still don’t feel comfortable physically returning their children to school, “every parent can choose to do 100% virtual if that’s what they want to do,” he said.

Preschool through second grade pupils will attend Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday. Students in third grade and above are divided into an A group, which will attend in-person Mondays and Thursdays, and a B group which attends Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday are reserved for distance learning.

The school system hopes that, starting Oct. 21, preschool through second grade students will be able to attend all five days. The two days a week schedule for older children would stay unchanged. Whether these things come to pass will be “100% based on the COVID numbers we have in our buildings and in our area.”

