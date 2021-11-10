Botetourt students hammer away at home-work

FINCASTLE — High schoolers building a house on Ridgley Lane don’t seem bothered by all the home-work they’re doing, or by how much remains.
Perhaps these Botetourt Technical Education Center students are too preoccupied making finishing touches to their home’s foundation, or arranging for internships and summer jobs with local employers.
Some of those employers visited the students onsite, at the end-lot of a pastoral Fincastle neighborhood, for a ribbon-cutting on midday Wednesday, celebrating the cinderblock foundation students worked hard across semesters to construct.
“The construction industry right now is hurting for personnel, and these are your next plumbers and electricians and carpenters,” said Phillip Simmons, Building Trades Instructor at BTEC, standing atop his students’ sturdy handiwork. “They’re already in high demand.”
There are 37 building trades students at BTEC, split into two classes, learning firsthand the whole process of building a house, he said. What is now a cinderblock foundation will soon become a 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, built by the kids for someone to buy.
“I’m hoping to get it under a temporary roof by Christmas break,” Simmons said. “It’s not just the masonry and carpentry part of it. It’s the whole thing, across the board.”
Students will soon do the walls, roof, HVAC, plumbing and electrical work, along with adding other important touches, and they will receive workplace health and safety training certifications along the way, Simmons said.
“My goal is for them to have the skills that they need to do those trades,” Simmons said. “Whether they want to do an addition to their own house, or whether they want to go work for somebody.”
If the students do decide to go work, they are likely to be met with solid job prospects, said employers on Wednesday, including Tim Bare, Human Resources Director at Varney Inc., which offers a variety of commercial and industrial contract work.
“People that graduate from this program, we’ve got a few of them that work for us, they’re great employees,” Bare said. “They get a real solid introduction to the trades, emphasizing safety first. They get the fundamentals.”
Bare said many different trades have shifted to recruiting young talent, as finding good, experienced help has become increasingly difficult over the years. The young people are good help, he said, and companies are usually happy to mentor recent high school graduates who are trade-inclined.
“When I first started at Varney, recruiting didn’t exist. We had a clipboard in the office and people would come fill it out on their own time.” Bare said. “I wasn’t shaking hands with 10th graders about their career paths… It’s gone 180 degrees from the 1990s.”
Once finished, the student-built residence will be sold to help pay for the next BTEC building trades house project, funded by the Botetourt Education Foundation’s Books2bricks program. This is the second house students have built on-site, but the first in several years, with other classes building modular homes on campus at BTEC, officials said.
“I’ve got students working for companies all over. I’ve got some who own their own businesses,” Simmons said. “The opportunities are endless for them. It’s just whatever they want to do.”
Steven King is a Project Coordinator for Maag Gala, a manufacturer in Eagle Rock that supplies equipment to the plastic processing industry, he said. He also serves on the Botetourt Education Foundation Board of Directors.
“It’s hard to find tradespeople in general, and we’ve had better luck if we’ve been able to hire local,” King said. “Anything that we can do to support our local school system to supply us with capable people is well worth the money.”
Also on the education foundation board is Brian Price, Maintenance and Facilities Manager at Altec Industries, a heavy vehicle manufacturer with a location in Daleville.
“Human resource is a scarcity for the valley,” Price said. “Any program like this that is putting more people into that pool helps us, and helps every company and industry.”
He said Altec must have hired in the range of 50 BTEC graduates since 2003, many of them welders. Some of them joined out of high school as young adults and have stayed into their 30s, Price said.
Regardless of where the students go in life, soft and hard work skills they’ve learned on a hillside in Botetourt County will follow, said the teacher Simmons. The job site might not be a typical classroom environment, but this type of home-work provides unparalleled experience.
“I think it’s the best learning opportunity that these students will have out of any classes in their school life,” Simmons said. “It lets them see what happens, from the footers to the roof.”
And it’s not just building trades students getting such valuable hands-on experience. BTEC, like other career and technical education centers in the region, offers a wide variety of trades and skill training for young people, said BTEC Principal Mike Ketron during a phone call Tuesday.
“Whether it be cybersecurity, engineering, welding, auto service, auto body, nursing, and so on, we have a large offering of programs,” Ketron said. “You’ve seen all the hiring signs. Employers are looking for people that want to work, and we’re trying to provide them.”