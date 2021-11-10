Botetourt students hammer away at home-work

Students will soon do the walls, roof, HVAC, plumbing and electrical work, along with adding other important touches, and they will receive workplace health and safety training certifications along the way, Simmons said.

“My goal is for them to have the skills that they need to do those trades,” Simmons said. “Whether they want to do an addition to their own house, or whether they want to go work for somebody.”

If the students do decide to go work, they are likely to be met with solid job prospects, said employers on Wednesday, including Tim Bare, Human Resources Director at Varney Inc., which offers a variety of commercial and industrial contract work.

“People that graduate from this program, we’ve got a few of them that work for us, they’re great employees,” Bare said. “They get a real solid introduction to the trades, emphasizing safety first. They get the fundamentals.”

Bare said many different trades have shifted to recruiting young talent, as finding good, experienced help has become increasingly difficult over the years. The young people are good help, he said, and companies are usually happy to mentor recent high school graduates who are trade-inclined.