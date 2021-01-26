Botetourt supervisors accept Civil War monument committee's report, will set public hearing

DALEVILLE — The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a committee report that recommends moving the county's Civil War monument from its location in front of the courthouse at Fincastle.

The next step will be advertising a public hearing before a vote.

Not that a few residents didn't use Tuesday's public comment hearing to enter their opinions into the board's record. Several called for the board to put the question to a referendum, instead of approving the Monuments and Memorials Committee's recommendation to uproot the obelisk and put it elsewhere in the newly dubbed Courthouse Square.

One speaker, Jerry Jacobson, told supervisors that adding it to the ballot in November will "keep the monkey off your back" regarding their re-election. Supervisors whose terms end this year include the new committee's organizer, Amsterdam District Supervisor Steve Clinton. During a break in the meeting, Clinton said that he hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he will run for re-election.

After the board voted unanimously to accept the report, Clinton recognized the committee's members with commemorative coins that he paid for. He said their work involved a lot of time and a lot of emotion, and regardless of what the board ultimately decides to do, the group did an important thing for the county.