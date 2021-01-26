Botetourt supervisors accept Civil War monument committee's report, will set public hearing

DALEVILLE — The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a committee report that recommends moving the county's Civil War monument from its location in front of the courthouse at Fincastle.
The next step will be advertising a public hearing before a vote.
Not that a few residents didn't use Tuesday's public comment hearing to enter their opinions into the board's record. Several called for the board to put the question to a referendum, instead of approving the Monuments and Memorials Committee's recommendation to uproot the obelisk and put it elsewhere in the newly dubbed Courthouse Square.
One speaker, Jerry Jacobson, told supervisors that adding it to the ballot in November will "keep the monkey off your back" regarding their re-election. Supervisors whose terms end this year include the new committee's organizer, Amsterdam District Supervisor Steve Clinton. During a break in the meeting, Clinton said that he hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he will run for re-election.
After the board voted unanimously to accept the report, Clinton recognized the committee's members with commemorative coins that he paid for. He said their work involved a lot of time and a lot of emotion, and regardless of what the board ultimately decides to do, the group did an important thing for the county.
"A lot of the localities haven't tackled it in such an open way," Clinton said.
In other news from the meeting:
- The board selected Valley District Supervisor Donald “Mac” Cathorn as its chairman for 2021 and Fincastle District Supervisor Richard Bailey as vice chairman. Cathorn was vice chair last year, while Blue Ridge District Supervisor Billy Martin chaired the board.
The bow tie-wearing, goatee-sporting Martin will continue to do his regular informational videos, which can be found on the county’s YouTube page.
“He’s going to remain the Col. Sanders of Botetourt County,” Cathorn said.
- The board received word that the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development has granted the county and its internet service partner, Lumos, about $1.4 million.
Cathorn, who chairs the county’s broadband commission, announced the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant after County Administrator Gary Larrowe approached him during the meeting.
Botetourt County and Lumos will use the money to extend broadband access to 548 units, including 30 businesses, via 59 miles of fiber-optic cable. It’s part of $29.6 million in grants for 11 commonwealth localities that Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.