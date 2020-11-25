Botetourt supervisors take a piece of abandoned road off the books

Botetourt County is abandoning a short section of roadbed that the Virginia Department of Transportation stopped maintaining in 2012, after it was damaged by flooding.

Buchanan District neighbors at an October county board of supervisors meeting had disagreed about the overgrown southern end of Ellis Run Lane, and supervisors paid personal visits to the site before a Tuesday meeting.

The board voted unanimously to remove a 0.37-mile stretch — where Ellis Run and Fringer Trail intersect — from its comprehensive plan map. In a second motion, the board voted unanimously to abandon its right of way on that stretch.

Thomas Wilbon, one of two Ellis Run Lane landowners who had requested the action, told the board in October that the former roadway was on his property. Wilbon had donated land to the county for improvements to Fringer Trail, which floods frequently. Other residents had countered at the October meeting that abandoning the road could leave first responders unable to reach families, should emergencies arise in icy weather. Some would have liked to drive the length of the flatter, less-curvy Ellis Run Lane when the need arose.