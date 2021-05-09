Botetourt teenager killed in car crash

A single-car crash Friday in Botetourt County has killed a two-time Virginia High School League wrestling state champion.

Christopher Dowell "Kip" Nininger, 19, of Troutville, apparently lost control of the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving on U.S. 11, north of Troutville. The car ran off the right side of the roadway at 10:09 p.m., struck an embankment and overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, Virginia State Police said in a Sunday news release.

Emergency responders took Nininger, who was not wearing his seatbelt, to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Nininger won state championships for Cave Spring High School in 2017, in the 120-pound classification, and in 2018, in the 120-pound class. He didn't make it past the semi-final the next year, but after transferring to Christiansburg High School in 2020, he finished second in the 145-pound division.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, state police said in the news release.