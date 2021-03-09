Bowman becomes third GOP candidate to enter 7th District contest

Having studied civil engineering at Virginia Tech, Bowman said he spent about half a decade doing consulting work for a business that was eventually bought by local firm Hurt & Proffitt. He said he would work with municipalities by helping them develop utilities and roads for industrial park uses.

About a decade ago, Bowman said he started his own general contracting business and has since worked on residential projects as well as continuing his utility construction work for the industrial and commercial sectors. He also launched another business hauling construction waste. His businesses are Bowman Griffin General Contractors and Bowman Griffin Waste Management.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bowman said he has strong familiarity with the governing process due to his extensive work with municipalities. He said he believes his professional background gives him a unique perspective.

“I’m out in the trenches every day. I think that’s a little bit unique,” he said. “We deal with government a lot.”

Bowman said he’s running on a conservative platform that includes strong support for the Second Amendment and the Constitution in general.

“We also need to be very strong in guarding our First Amendment rights and religious freedom,” he said.