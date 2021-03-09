Bowman becomes third GOP candidate to enter 7th District contest

Riner resident Lowell Bowman announced on Monday evening he is joining the contest to seek the GOP nomination for the state House seat Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, is leaving.
Bowman, 39, joins a primary race that now includes three Republican candidates, just days since Rush said less than a week ago that he won’t seek a sixth term as the 7th District representative.
Christiansburg businesswoman Marie March and current Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins are also seeking the GOP nomination.
“I have been wanting to serve in this capacity for some time,” Bowman said. “The way things are going, I think we need a pretty strong voice in Richmond on the GOP [side], strong and firm. Not sure if there’s anybody out there that’s willing to do that … I feel like I can do that better than anybody.”
Like March, the owner of Christiansburg restaurants Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack, Bowman has never previously held public office. Blevins, who runs New River Valley Driving School Inc. and who has strong ties to the law enforcement community, was first elected as Montgomery County’s District B supervisor in 2019.
“I’m not a politician. I’ve never ran for anything,” Bowman said. “I’m more of a common, working man. I don’t sit behind the desk every day, not that there’s anything wrong with that. I’m out doing things, building things on a normal basis.”
Having studied civil engineering at Virginia Tech, Bowman said he spent about half a decade doing consulting work for a business that was eventually bought by local firm Hurt & Proffitt. He said he would work with municipalities by helping them develop utilities and roads for industrial park uses.
About a decade ago, Bowman said he started his own general contracting business and has since worked on residential projects as well as continuing his utility construction work for the industrial and commercial sectors. He also launched another business hauling construction waste. His businesses are Bowman Griffin General Contractors and Bowman Griffin Waste Management.
Bowman said he has strong familiarity with the governing process due to his extensive work with municipalities. He said he believes his professional background gives him a unique perspective.
“I’m out in the trenches every day. I think that’s a little bit unique,” he said. “We deal with government a lot.”
Bowman said he’s running on a conservative platform that includes strong support for the Second Amendment and the Constitution in general.
“We also need to be very strong in guarding our First Amendment rights and religious freedom,” he said.
As an entrepreneur, he said he strongly backs economic development. He said he’d like to support initiatives to help the New River Valley keep and grow jobs.
“I think an open and thriving economy is extremely important for all of us,” he said.
Bowman said he’s also deeply rooted in the region's rural culture.
“I do want them to know I grew up on a farm in Southwest Virginia … cattle and produce,” he said. “Those are things that I want folks to know.”
The details for the party primary have not yet been announced.