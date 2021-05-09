Boy Scouts preparing to move Roanoke offices, shift appeal

Finding new ways to recruit kids into scouting will be another focus as summer and fall approach.

“We’re trying to work on some programs in late summer, early fall for non-scouts — whether they be climbing, rappelling, horseback riding, ATVs — to let kids come to a camp and experience those things,” Clay said. “To give them a taste of who we are and what we do.”

BRMC Director of Field Service Bob Drury said the council learned the value of technology during the past year, and hopes to use social media to increase outreach.

“Last year we had almost no opportunity to recruit whatsoever,” Drury said. “We were shut out of the schools, gathering sizes were almost nothing… It was problematic, to say the very least.”

Drury said this year the council plans to use targeted online advertisements in the hopes of piquing interests on social media. Parents will also be encouraged to post about their kids’ scouting adventures on social media.

“There’s probably never been a time when scouting is needed more by American families than getting back, engaged into doing activities outside and doing all the cool stuff that scouting offers.”