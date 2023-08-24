We have good news — on multiple fronts — about the recent and outrageous theft of mountain bikes valued at $15,000 from the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

If you recall, at least nine bikes were stolen about 3 a.m. Aug. 13 (a Sunday) from a locked trailer outside the club’s headquarters in Southeast Roanoke. Video surveillance captured a man breaking the trailer’s lock and walking the bicycles toward Morningside Park.

The day before, a Saturday, young and underprivileged clients of the Boys and Girls Club had used those bikes on an outing to Carvins Cove, an 11,000-acre watershed just north of the city.

Some of the stolen bikes had been donated or loaned to the club by members of Roanoke Star Cycling. Besides running a competitive youth mountain biking program, they volunteer with the Boy and Girls Club’s recreational bike project. It teaches young children how to ride bikes and helps older youths develop mountain-biking skills.

One of the loaned bikes, which had an ultra-light titanium frame, was worth at least $8,000. Others owned by the club were nearly new. Among those missing were two red and one blue Trek Marlins that bore East Coasters Cycling and Fitness stickers. Those were worth about $1,000 each.

The first bit of good news is, Roanoke police have recovered some of the bikes and returned them, said Rebekah Meadows, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

Second, police on Monday arrested a suspect, Rodney L. Andrews, 41, of Roanoke, and charged him with four crimes related to the missing bikes, said Caitlyn Cline, Roanoke police spokeswoman.

Third: Readers of The Roanoke Times who spotted the column last Thursday have donated mountain bikes to the club to help make up for the missing bikes. Tom Carr, who before retirement managed Roanoke’s Planning Department, said he picked up four or five reader-donated bikes last week — and there are more pickups to arrange.

Finally, earlier this week a local radio station organized a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls youth bike program. K92-FM, which is owned by Wheeler Broadcasting, raised more than $13,000 in listener donations on Monday.

The station also broadcast the Boy and Girls Club phone number, (540) 904-7401, to listeners who wanted to donate bikes to the club.

Roanoke police spokeswoman Cline said police recovered five bikes Monday and a sixth on Tuesday. She declined to say where.

“We’re going to work to locate the remaining bikes and return them as soon as we can,” she said. Andrews was charged with two counts of property damage, one count of petit larceny, and one count of grand larceny related to the missing bikes, Cline added.

Carr told me Meadows had informed him that officers recovered and returned some of the bikes in Morningside Park.

But “they didn’t find the titanium bike,” Carr added.

It’s a bronze-colored and lightweight Seven Sola that Roanoke Star Cycling leader Troy Lenderking had loaned to the Boys and Girls Club program. It had electronic shifters, which are unusual and distinctive. Lenderking told me he had owned the bike for about 10 years. Carr estimated its used value at $8,000.

Meadows said some of the bikes police recovered resembled those stolen from the club, others did not.

“One bike that was not the Boys and Girls Club’s had parts that looked like they came from one of our bikes,” Meadows said. That makes it sound like there could be multiple people who are customizing the missing property.

“It seems like the bikes may be winding up in the hands of homeless men in the vicinity of the Boys and Girls Club,” Carr said.

Monday morning during its popular “The Mornin’ Thang” show, K92-FM deejays Antoine Terrell and Miss Monica Brooks staged an on-air fundraiser to raise money to replace the stolen bikes.

That happened after station owner Leonard Wheeler learned about the stolen bikes last week. Friday morning, Wheeler sent the duo a group text urging them to help replace the bikes, Terrell told me.

“He’s all about helping out the community,” Terrell said.

By Monday morning, the club and Antoine & Miss Monica had arranged for a fundraising system. The deejays urged listeners who wanted to donate to the Boys and Girls Club to text the word BIKES to 26989. Those who did received back a link to a secure online donation form titled “Get Kids Back on Bikes Campaign.”

By the end of the day Monday, their efforts had produced more than $13,000 in donations. When I checked the website Wednesday, it was up to $14,004 of the stated $15,000 goal.

Meadows told me that earlier this week, a security consultant visited the Boys and Girls Club headquarters to recommend ways to more securely store its bikes in the future.

Carr has responded to some of the folks offering donated bikes, asking them to hold onto them until the club has figured better solutions for its bicycle security.

“My guess is, at the end, we may end up with more bikes than we started with,” Carr said.

Meadows put it this way:

“The outpouring of support from our generous community and program partners for our organization’s youth has been truly incredible,” she told me. “The funds raised to replace the stolen bicycles and equipment will serve to restore the integrity of our bike program.

“Our immediate focus is swiftly resuming our cycling program operations. Subsequently, we’re committed to channeling the contributions from our kind-hearted supporters to bolster the cycling program’s longevity.”

In other words, it sounds like the theft of nine bicycles from the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia has actually strengthened its youth biking program, which is now more robustly funded than before.

Everyone’s a winner — except perhaps the bike thief or thieves. Let’s hope they’re held accountable.