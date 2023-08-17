Monday night a group of bicycling advocates gathered at the Preston Park Recreation Center. The occasion was a brainstorming session about how to expand Roanoke Star Cycling, a nonprofit youth mountain biking organization.

Formed recently by the merger of two previous local youth cycling programs, it serves roughly 115 kids from recreational mountain biking to racing. Cycling advocates are seeking to expand those numbers into something like a program in Boulder, Colorado, which serves 500 youths.

Down the road, you’ll likely read more about those efforts in this space. But this column is focused more on a heinous crime that became a topic of discussion at the meeting.

Over last weekend, two thieves pilfered at least nine mountain bikes from a locked trailer at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia in southeast Roanoke.

At least three of the missing bikes were owned by the club, which obtained them through a grant funded by Roanoke's city government. At least six had been donated or lent to the Boys and Girls Club by members of Roanoke Star Cycling, who volunteer with the club’s kids-cycling program.

The day before the theft, some of the stolen bikes were ridden during a Boys and Girls Club outing Saturday at Carvins Cove, said Tom Carr, who before retirement worked as Roanoke's director of Planning, Building and Development. He now volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club and Roanoke Star Cycling.

Several of the missing bikes would cost $1,000 or more to replace if purchased new. And one of them — a nifty ultra-light titanium model with electronic shifting — would cost $8,000 or more, Carr said.

This presents at least a couple of issues. First, we need to look for those stolen bikes and the scoundrels who took them, so the kids from the Boys and Girls Club can get back in their saddles.

The club typically has two, two-hour evening cycling sessions per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One is for beginners and they learn elementary riding skills. The club still has enough bikes to serve those children, said Rebekah Meadows, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

The other group is children and teens who ride at more advanced levels. They practice on the Roanoke River Greenway, or on a pump-track at Morningside Park, or in locations such as Carvins Cove, an 11,000-acre watershed in Roanoke and Botetourt counties.

The club’s youth bike sessions are on a planned hiatus this week and are supposed to resume next week. But many of the advanced riders’ bikes are now gone.

They’re likely floating around Roanoke somewhere. Some are distinctive and desirable. It’s possible the thief or thieves already are trying unload them on Craigsalist or Facebook Marketplace or eBay.

Here’s a partial list, culled by Carr, of the missing mountain bikes. The Boys and Girls Club has pegged the aggregate loss at about $15,000.

Seven Sola, a custom-made ultra-light hardtail with a titanium frame, electronic shifting and 29-inch wheels. Its color is bronze and would cost $8,000 or more to replace.

Scott Spark, a black-and-red carbon-fiber hardtail frame with 29-inch wheels, $2,000.

A new Specialized Rockhopper, black-and-dark green with a Cardinal Bicycle logo, $1,000.

3 Trek Marlins (two red, one blue) with East Coasters Cycling and Fitness logos. The Marlins have multiple chainrings on the front crank, but are distinctive because they lack a front derailleur. They're worth $1,000 each.

Haro, black, 26-inch wheels, $400.

Trek 3500, silver, with a distinctive cap on headset, $400.

Cannondale Trail, black with white and green trim, $200.

The Seven Sola was donated by Troy Lenderking, director of Roanoke Star Cycling. He said he built it himself about 10 years ago.

“They very clearly did take the most valuable bikes,” said Meadows.

Carr had loaded them into the club’s trailer off Ninth Street Southeast Saturday afternoon after the Carvins Cove ride, Meadows said. The crime occurred early Sunday morning around 3 a.m., she said.

Video surveillance that’s now in the hands of Roanoke police showed two men breaking a lock on the trailer, Meadows said.

“They walked them off our property and up a hill to Morningside Park,” she told me.

A detective is investigating, said Caitlyn Cline, spokeswoman for Roanoke Police. Tips can be phoned in anonymously on the department’s tip line at (540) 344-8500, she said.

The unfortunate likelihood is, police won’t recover all the stolen mountain bikes before the Boys and Girls Club’s rides are slated to resume next week.

But there are other ways to replace them. Such as donations. Do you have a mountain bike that rarely (if ever) gets ridden? Now would be a good time to contribute one to the Boys and Girls Club.

Tuesday, I offered an old but perfectly good Trek 4900 Alpha mountain bike. It was owned by our youngest, Zach, who’s now 25. He left it here when he moved to northern California a couple of years ago.

Zach bought another bike on the West Coast; he was pleased to learn the one he left behind in Roanoke will see action besides growing cobwebs. Carr is slated to pick it up Thursday.

I know there are other homeowners all over town who have unused mountain bikes sitting in their garages. The Boys and Girls Club might be able to use those. If you’re interested in donating, send Carr an email at oldcityplanner@gmail.com, (with no period on the end).

Keep in mind he'll be a bit choosy, because the club isn’t looking for any old bikes. Rather, they’re seeking used mountain bikes that have been well maintained.

“We need functional, good-quality mountain bikes in youth sizes — but some of the kids who use them are teenagers as big as you and me,” Carr said. (The one I offered will work for teens who are 5-foot, 8-inches to 6 feet tall.)

In your email to Carr, include the manufacturer’s name (such as Schwinn, Trek or Specialized); the model (such as 4900 Alpha) and wheel size (typically, 24, 26, or 29 inches). And tell Carr the composition of the frame (aluminum, steel alloy, carbon fiber) if you know. If you don’t, that’s OK.

Then, maybe, even if the cops haven’t recovered the stolen bikes, the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia will have a sufficient number to ride one day soon.