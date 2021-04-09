Bradley Free Clinic plans new mental health wing

The Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke is planning to build a new wing to serve a 10-fold increase in clients with mental illnesses.
The $650,000 project is expected to meet a critical need for space, since the clinic has seen an influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, many seeking behavioral health assistance, said Janine Underwood, executive director.
“We’re just so excited,” said Underwood, as she named some of the donors helping pay for it: the Robertson family, Roanoke Women’s Foundation and the Virginia Health Care foundation. The clinic has also been told it has been recommended for a city grant that would put the campaign over the top, she said.
“This is something we never thought would happen and all of those pieces fell into place," Underwood said.
The city’s Architectural Review Board approved the proposed behavioral health wing on Thursday. The next step is to apply for a building permit.
Low-income individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and live in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities have for decades found a medical home at the clinic. Its primary services have been free medical and dental care and pharmaceuticals. In operation since 1974, the clinic relies primarily on clinician volunteers to provide care and grants and donations to pay the bills.
The clinic historically has treated a small number of people for behavioral health issues, with Mental Health America of the Roanoke Valley being a larger mental health services provider for the region. But when Mental Health America closed its Roanoke center in October 2019, the free clinic welcomed its clients.
But what really boosted demand at the clinic for behavioral health services was the pandemic.
The clinic went from caring for about 45 mental health patients in 2019 just before Mental Health America closed to caring for nearly 400 at the end of 2020, many with depression and anxiety arising from the uncertainty created by the disease outbreak and mandates to shelter at home, Underwood said. Many meet with providers by phone or videoconference. But the plan is to eventually bring them into the building, which sits at Third Street and Walnut Avenue, for face-to-face counseling and psychiatric care.
The wing is expected to add nearly 2,000 square feet to the 9,000-square-foot clinic and could be built by the end of the year, officials said. The wing will have sound-proof walls, carpeting, soft lighting, six counseling rooms, a group therapy room and flex space, Underwood said.