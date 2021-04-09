Bradley Free Clinic plans new mental health wing

The Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke is planning to build a new wing to serve a 10-fold increase in clients with mental illnesses.

The $650,000 project is expected to meet a critical need for space, since the clinic has seen an influx of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, many seeking behavioral health assistance, said Janine Underwood, executive director.

“We’re just so excited,” said Underwood, as she named some of the donors helping pay for it: the Robertson family, Roanoke Women’s Foundation and the Virginia Health Care foundation. The clinic has also been told it has been recommended for a city grant that would put the campaign over the top, she said.

“This is something we never thought would happen and all of those pieces fell into place," Underwood said.

The city’s Architectural Review Board approved the proposed behavioral health wing on Thursday. The next step is to apply for a building permit.