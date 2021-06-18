Brandon Avenue housing project rejected in ’17 presented for approval again

City planners will receive written comments from the public and other interested parties emailed to planning@roanokeva.gov. Or, members of the public may appear to speak directly to the planning commission in August. COVID-19 restrictions that forced planners to meet on Zoom are likely to have been lifted by then.

In 2017, neighborhood organizations in Wasena, Raleigh Court, Grandin Court and Old Southwest, in addition to the city council, opposed Fralin when he first came forth with development plans for the property. They raised concerns about traffic at the intersection at Main Street, noise, loss of property values, and the placement of apartments near existing single-family homes.

City planning staff recommended the project be approved but were overruled.

State law allows a party denied a rezoning request to resubmit the project after waiting at least a year.

Fralin said previously that the existing zoning would allow construction of at least 33 houses — single-family detached dwellings — but he needed the zoning changed to allow the 54 apartment units he sought in 2017. After the project was defeated, a company official said in a prepared release that a new version would be presented more in line with what the community would accept.

“We are eager to work with the community and the City to put forth a plan that is more aligned with the City’s interest,” Brian McCahill, chief operating and chief financial officer for R. Fralin Companies, said in the 2017 statement. “We are open to different uses including commercial office and for sale housing. We are fortunate to have an unlimited timeline to meet the goals of all stakeholders. However, we are fully prepared to develop the property by right and will do so if we cannot come to a reasonable solution.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.