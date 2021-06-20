Brewing up some energy: Downtown Christiansburg gets a taste of craft

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said the brewery definitely contributes to that effort. He said it complements other places such Great Road Coffee, which precedes Iron Tree but is itself a recent and much touted addition to the downtown.

“It’s nice. I’ve been really impressed with it,” Barber said, further describing it as a “wonderful” move for downtown. “It brings in some other things.”

Barber said he hopes to eventually see some kind of pizza establishment open up near the brewery to complement it.

“The more we can bring, the better off we are,” he said.

The mayor, however, said he understands whether that happens rests in the hands of the property owners.

But Locklear said he’d like to see some kind of dining option added in the vicinity. He said he hopes to eventually partner with some food trucks, but added that they can’t just go on the street in front of the brewery due to local ordinances.

Locklear said food trucks may have a better chance of working in the parking lots on either side of the brewery. He, however, said that requires further exploration and talks with Montgomery County as they own those two lots.