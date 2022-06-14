Brewster named new Blacksburg police chief

Blacksburg's new police chief will be long-time officer Todd Brewster, the town announced Tuesday.

Brewster, 48, who began his career with the town department 25 years ago, will become chief on July 1 as Anthony Wilson retires.

"It’s an honor to have been selected to serve the citizens of Blacksburg and to lead one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country,” Brewster said in a statement released by the town. “I will continue building upon Chief Wilson’s many accomplishments, by expanding our outreach and engagement efforts, and recruiting a diverse police department reflective of our community."

Wilson announced in March that he was bringing his own quarter-century run with Blacksburg's force to a close, and that the town would seek a successor.

Brewster joined Blacksburg's police as a dispatcher in 1997, then became an officer in 1999. He also has been a volunteer firefighter in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

At the police department, Brewster's duties included supervising the Accident Reconstruction Team and serving as the DMV grant coordinator, the town statement said. In November 2020, he was promoted to police services captain, a position that oversees criminal investigations, accreditation, community outreach, recruiting and training.

“I congratulate Todd Brewster on being selected to serve Blacksburg in his new role as chief of police,” Town Manager Marc Verniel said in the town statement. “Todd has a proven track record in law enforcement and an extensive history of service to our community, which began as a volunteer firefighter and then as a communications officer in our emergency dispatch center. He began his certified police career as a patrol officer, has served as investigations sergeant, patrol lieutenant and service division commander. With every assignment.

"Todd has distinguished himself as community advocate and leader. He has the skills to lead the department into the future and will continue to build upon the relationships he and our police officers have established in our community."

Brewster is a native of Tazewell and graduated from Radford University. He has received the Virginia Police Chiefs Foundation's Lifesaving Award, and is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Blue Ridge Association of Chiefs of Police.

Locally he serves on the board of directors for the New River Valley Alcohol Safety Awareness Program.

