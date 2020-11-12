Bridge repairs continue at site of train crash in Roanoke County

Municipal and residential trash is also hauled on the line to facilities of the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority. With that service disrupted, the authority resorted to trucking waste for disposal.

Also after the incident, the city of Salem stopped drawing drinking water from the river at a treatment-plant intake 3.4 miles downstream from the coal spill. Salem was still using wells and water purchased from the Western Virginia Water Authority instead this week.

There have been no wildlife deaths linked to the spill, said spokesman Greg Bilyeu of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors were keeping an eye on the river’s water, sediment and streambed, all of which continued to test normal, he said.

Trout stocking of the affected section of the river was discontinued until December, at which point the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will reconsider the stoppage, officials said.

Haley Cook lives with her family 400 feet from where the crash occurred. While watching a movie, she heard a sound like a tornado and felt her house vibrate, she said. She described jumping out of bed and having the urge to rush the family to the basement, but the noise and vibration soon stopped.