The 31 bridges of New River Trail State Park, Virginia’s 57-mile rails-to-trails linear park, will experience closures as a series of repairs are made over the next 18 months.

While portions of the trail will be closed intermittently, the park will remain open, according to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation news release.

The first bridges affected are the Dalton and Sammy Brown near the southern end of the trail at Galax (mile marker 51), as well as the Big Reed Island Bridge near Allisonia at mile marker 13, according to the release. Beginning in April, trail visitors traveling north can park at Cliffview just above Galax while those bridges are closed. To avoid Big Reed Island Bridge, visitors can park at and travel north from Allisonia or park at Foster Falls to travel south on the trail, or north the several miles below the closed bridge.

Specific dates for any bridge closures are dependent upon contractors and their receipt of construction materials. The Department of Conservation and Recreation will share updates via the park’s website at www.virginiastateparks.gov/new-river-trail and on social media.

Other bridges that are scheduled to be repaired in the first phase of the project include Brush Creek, Cat Hole, Double Shoals 1, Fenders Curve and Fries School House bridges on the southern end of the trail between Fries and Byllesby Dam, according to the release.

A second phase addresses six additional bridges along the central section of trail, and the project wraps up with a final three northern bridges in the third phase.