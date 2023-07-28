Roanoke celebrated the opening of the Roanoke River Greenway’s “Bridge the Gap” section Friday morning.

The section project, which began in 2012 with the goal to link Salem’s Rotary park with Roanoke’s Bridge street, is just over a mile long and contains the longest pedestrian bridge in the greenway network at 270 feet. Private donors provided over $2 million in funding since the effort began, according to a city news release about Friday’s event.

At the opening Michael Clark, the director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, said, “For years we envisioned a seamless connection that would bring people closer to nature, foster healthier lifestyles, and enhance the quality of life for all who call this place home.”

Clark said the Bridge the Gap path promotes the importance of environmental preservation and an environmentally sustainable future for Roanoke. He said the greenway would bring people closer to nature, foster healthier lifestyles, and enhance quality of life.

“Our greenway network as a whole is an invitation to explore, to discover, and to connect with the natural beauty that surrounds us,” Clark said. “With this newly completed section, we open up a world of possibilities.”

Mayor Sherman Lea spoke on the connection that the greenway, and especially this section, will provide for the community. He said the Bridge the Gap section is a significant accomplishment which would provide Roanoke with a continuous connection to Salem by bicycle and foot.

“It is important to remember that this newly completed section is a crucial part and link bringing us closer to the ultimate goal of a fully connected and accessible greenway system,” Lea said. “Once completed, the greenway will provide a seamless connection from one end of our city to the other, and it will create opportunities for exportation, recreation, and even multi-use transportation for a cleaner community.”

Lea reiterated that the greenway was a step forward for creating a more eco-friendly future for Roanoke. He said that the greenway can ensure that future generations can enjoy the natural beauty of Roanoke.

In total, the Roanoke River Greenway is now just over 12-miles, running from the Cook Avenue Trailhead in the city of Salem to the Bennington Trailhead in Southeast Roanoke.

“All of the greenways in our region provide a public place where we can socialize, destress, exercise, or just be,” said Frank Maguire, the Roanoke Valley regional greenway coordinator. “As all of these greenway projects move forward, we get closer to creating a regional network. One that provides the opportunity for public connections to the Roanoke valley and the landscape that makes our area so special.”

In a discussion after the ribbon cutting, Maguire said that the greenway is creating environmental resilience and allowing city residents to have a connection with nature that they may not otherwise have had access. He said he hopes those connections will inspire Roanoke citizens to protect their environment and seek green solutions to everyday problems.

“I know people who work at Lewis Gale that live in south Roanoke, with this they’re able to ride or run to work every day and that’s a huge new change,” Maguire said. ““That sort of opportunity creates a new vision for what our community is and how connected it is, and we’re just gonna see more and more of it.”

The Roanoke River Greenway will be complete pending the development of a short section connecting Bennington Trailhead to Underhill Avenue in Southeast. While that development awaits full funding, that section currently exists as an on-road connection.

“Our local greenways are a critical part of the infrastructure of the city, providing access, connection, recreational opportunities, and strengthened communities,” said Renee Powers, trails and greenways supervisor for Roanoke Parks and Recreation. “We look forward to continuing the work of building the greenway network here in Roanoke.”