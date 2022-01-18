Brief thaw Wednesday before late-week snow chances

Some sunshine on this Tuesday with highs above freezing followed by a push toward 50 degrees on Wednesday with plain rain Wednesday night should melt away most of the snow, sleet and refrozen ice on roadways, but it probably won't entirely disappear from shaded yards before the next Arctic surge on Thursday, which leads to the potential for more snow late this week.

Our region's focus turns to the strong possibility that one or more digging upper-level "shortwaves" will trigger a new surface low-pressure system along the cold front after it passes our region and stalls to the southeast, leading to another round of snow, or possibly two separate snow periods, in the Thursday to Saturday time frame.

Much meteorological detail remains to be sorted out for any snow possibility last week. We could be talking about two separate light-to-moderate snow periods or one single moderate to heavy winter storm, and still some chance the whole thing misses the Roanoke-NRV area to the southeast. From this distance, it appears sleet and ice would be less of a factor in our area with this configuration of a winter storm, which would be more of a coastal storm like those that have brought most of our larger snowfalls historically and many lesser ones.

The Arctic front will bring decidedly cold weather back to the region, with teens lows and sub-freezing highs on cloudy days, 30s highs on sunny days, into early next week.

Ahead of that Arctic front, a milder flow of air develops for a single day, on Wednesday, that might push temperatures in Roanoke and points south and east as high as the lower 50s, with widespread 40s expected. Moisture streaming ahead of the front leads to the likelihood of rain Wednesday night and early Thursday. A changeover to snow is possible Thursday behind the front especially west of Roanoke but doesn't look to be too big of a deal.

Prolonged colder than normal temperatures -- there might be a brief milder surge like Wednesday occasionally, but short-lived -- looks to remain in place for the remainder of January with possible additional chances of wintry precipitation on occasion.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

